Polycarbonate film is a transparent, general purpose film from the thermoplastic polymer family. It can be easily thermoformed and molded. Polycarbonate film is easy to die cut and has excellent ink adhesion. Polycarbonate films are offered in light management (light diffusing), graphic, and blended films.

Electrical & electronics is the largest end-use industry of polycarbonate films. This can be attributed to the growing number of consumer electronics which has resulted in an increased demand for polycarbonate films in it. Due to the superior properties of polycarbonate films, such as impact resistance, good thermal properties, optical clarity, and dimensional stability, these films are widely preferred in this end-use industry.

APAC is the global forerunner in the polycarbonate films market, in terms of value and volume, and this trend is expected to continue till 2023. Countries in this region such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Malaysia are witnessing significant increase in the use of polycarbonate films in industries such as electrical & electronics and transportation. The growth of the APAC polycarbonate films market is also attributed to the increasing urbanization and the growing population which is increasing the need for consumer electronics and automotive in the region. This, in turn, is boosting the consumption of polycarbonate films in the consumer electronics and automotive applications in this region. China is the fastest-growing market and this trend is estimated to continue till 2023.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SABIC

Covestro

3M

Teijin

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Suzhou Omay Optical Materials

RoWland Technologies

Macdermid Autotype

MGC Filsheet

Dr. Dietrich Muller

Excelite

Sichuan Longhua Film

Wiman Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Optical

Flame Retardant

Weatherable

Others

Segment by Application

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Medical Packaging

Others

