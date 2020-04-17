Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cartilage Repair market.

Cartilage is a smooth elastic muscle, which covers the ends of the bone and serves as a bearing surface of the joint. Articular cartilage is produced by chondrocytes. Chondrocytes are the cells that divide and multiply very slowly as they do not have blood vessels. This is one of the reasons articular cartilage injuries do not repair well and can lead to continued degradation and deterioration of joint condition, leaving few treatment options available for the patients. The treatment of articular cartilage has evolved tremendously in the past decade. Reparative and restorative methods have been developed to address the significant source of morbidity in the young and active patients. Articular cartilage injury can be focal, which is localized or systemic. Procedures are being developed not only to alleviate the symptoms associated with articular cartilage defects but also to limit the progression of cartilage damages into degenerative diseases.

Among this segments, the hyaline cartilage segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. Hyaline cartilage application segment is also expected to be the fastest growing application segment in the cartilage repair market. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of cartilage damage in hyaline cartilage.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the cartilage repair market. North America is also expected to account for largest share in the market, by region in 2018.

The global Cartilage Repair market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cartilage Repair volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cartilage Repair market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acelity

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

AlloSource

Bio-Tissue

CellGenix

Collagen Solutions

Geistlich Pharma

Orteq

RTI Surgical

TORNIER

Vericel

XTANT MEDICAL

Zimmer Biomet

Osiris Therapeutics

Arthrex

Conmed Linvatec

Anika Therapeutics

B. Braun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cell based Approaches

Non-cell based Approaches

Segment by Application

Hyaline cartilage

Fibrocartilage

