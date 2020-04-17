Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (HB LED) market.

One HBLED definition is that it is a light emitting diode that produces over 50 lumens (1 candela = 12.75 lumens). High-Brightness LEDs are any of a new generation of LEDs bright enough for illumination applications such as automotive interior, exterior, and display; room and architectural illumination; task and general lighting; projection display; display backlights; and signage.

These are largely utilized in sign & signals, TVs, mobiles, and displays as they are available in various sizes and can be mounted in any circuit. Moreover, HB-LEDs held a significant market share of the LED market as it provided much brighter light with lower voltages. It has gained significance in mobile electronics owing to its longer life span, dimmability, and reduced cost of LED components and the rise in display and large screen backlighting market that drive the market growth. However, excessive usage of HB-LED in high temperatures may cause breakdown, as its performance is highly dependent on ambient temperature, which could restrain the market growth. Moreover, rise in regulatory concerns regarding energy-saving and increasing green construction are expected to provide ample growth opportunities.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Epistar Corp

Cree, Inc.

Philips Lumileds

Moritex Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Seoul semiconductor

Osram Opto Semiconductor

American Bright Optoelectronics Corps

Nichia Corporation

Toyoda Gosei

Eaton Corporation

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Intematix Corporation

GE Lighting Solutions

LG Innotek Co Ltd

Broadcom Ltd.

Kingbright Electronic Co, Ltd

International Light Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Portable Type

Fixed Type

Segment by Application

Automotive Application

General Lighting

Backlighting

Mobile

Signals & Signage

Others

