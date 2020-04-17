Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (HB LED) market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (HB LED) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (HB LED) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (HB LED) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (HB LED) market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (HB LED) market.”
One HBLED definition is that it is a light emitting diode that produces over 50 lumens (1 candela = 12.75 lumens). High-Brightness LEDs are any of a new generation of LEDs bright enough for illumination applications such as automotive interior, exterior, and display; room and architectural illumination; task and general lighting; projection display; display backlights; and signage.
These are largely utilized in sign & signals, TVs, mobiles, and displays as they are available in various sizes and can be mounted in any circuit. Moreover, HB-LEDs held a significant market share of the LED market as it provided much brighter light with lower voltages. It has gained significance in mobile electronics owing to its longer life span, dimmability, and reduced cost of LED components and the rise in display and large screen backlighting market that drive the market growth. However, excessive usage of HB-LED in high temperatures may cause breakdown, as its performance is highly dependent on ambient temperature, which could restrain the market growth. Moreover, rise in regulatory concerns regarding energy-saving and increasing green construction are expected to provide ample growth opportunities.
The global High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (HB LED) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (HB LED) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (HB LED) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Epistar Corp
Cree, Inc.
Philips Lumileds
Moritex Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Seoul semiconductor
Osram Opto Semiconductor
American Bright Optoelectronics Corps
Nichia Corporation
Toyoda Gosei
Eaton Corporation
Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
Intematix Corporation
GE Lighting Solutions
LG Innotek Co Ltd
Broadcom Ltd.
Kingbright Electronic Co, Ltd
International Light Technologies
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Portable Type
Fixed Type
Segment by Application
Automotive Application
General Lighting
Backlighting
Mobile
Signals & Signage
Others
Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (HB LED) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Contacts
Trusted Business Insights
Shelly Arnold
Media & Marketing Executive
Email Me For Any Clarifications
Connect on LinkedIn
Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.
US: +1 646 568 9797
UK: +44 330 808 0580