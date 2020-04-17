Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Metal Fabrication Robots market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Metal Fabrication Robots Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Metal Fabrication Robots market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Metal Fabrication Robots Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Metal Fabrication Robots market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Metal Fabrication Robots market.”

Metal fabrication involves the building of metal machines and structures using various raw materials. While players in the metal fabrication industry and in-house metal fabrication departments of companies earlier majorly relied on industrial equipment for metal fabrication, there is an increase in adoption of metal fabrication robots to perform various functions, such as welding, cutting, assembly, and surface treatment, among others.

During 2017, the welding and soldering segment accounted for the major shares of the metal fabrication robots market. Factors such as the rising use of welding robots in the automotive and electrical and electronics industries and the introduction of new materials such as composites and carbon fibers in the industrial processes, will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

The articulated robots segment accounted for the maximum shares of the metal fabrication robots market during 2016. This segment is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period as well due to the increased investments by manufacturers and the announcement of government subsidies in the developing countries. Moreover, the rise in utilization of articulated robots in various applications including welding, painting, packaging, material handling, and assembling in manufacturing industries will also propel the market segments growth.

The global Metal Fabrication Robots market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Fabrication Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Fabrication Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Fanuc

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

Yaskawa Motoman

Denso Wave

Durr AG

Eisenmann

Fabricating Machine Technology

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Omron Adept Technologies

Panasonic

Staubli

Toshiba Machine

Rethink Robotics

Universal Robots

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Other

Segment by Application

Welding and Soldering

Assembly

Surface Treatment and Finishing

Cutting

Forming

Other

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Metal Fabrication Robots Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580