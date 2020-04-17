Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Preparative and Process Chromatography market.

On the basis of type, the process and preparative chromatography market has been segmented into two segments, namely, process chromatography and preparative chromatography. Each segment has been further divided based on products and service. In 2018, the process chromatography segment is estimated to account for the larger share in the overall process and preparative chromatography market. This is mainly due to the increasing production of pharmaceutical products and rising investments in the biotechnology industry.

Based on end user, the process and preparative chromatography market has been segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries; food and nutraceutical industries; and academic research laboratories. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the overall market in 2018. This is primarily attributed to increasing research activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and increasing research and production of monoclonal antibodies and insulin in these industries.

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is projected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The large share of North America in this market is attributed to increasing R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, presence of a highly developed biotechnology research infrastructure, and availability of government grants to support research activities in the region.

The global Preparative and Process Chromatography market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Preparative and Process Chromatography volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Preparative and Process Chromatography market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danaher

Merck

Bio-Rad

GE Healthcare

Daicel

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Novasep Holding

Waters

Shimadzu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Preparative Chromatography

Process Chromatography

Segment by Application

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical

Food and Nutraceutical

Academic Research Laboratories

