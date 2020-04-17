Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Coolant Pump market.

In the automotive industry, there is a constant revision and upgrading of technology to increase fuel efficiency in powertrains and reduce vehicular emissions to comply with stringent emission rules. The introduction of electric coolant pumps is a step in this direction.

OEMs are diversifying their product portfolio by launching plug-in hybrid vehicles that have advanced technologies such as regenerative braking systems and electric motors to assist as well as retain vehicles powered by IC engines. Due to this reason, electric coolant pumps in the mid-size segment will increase significantly, and there will be a corresponding decline in the full-size vehicle type market. In the US, the majority of the vehicles of earlier make have engine capacity greater than 3L. Approximately 50% of the sales in the US in the light duty segment is for pickup trucks. They were earlier powered by large displacement engines like 3.5L V6 or 5L V8 engines but owing to the downsizing trend these bigger engines are being replaced by 2L turbocharged engines, which not only produce similar power but are 30% more fuel efficient.

The market appears to be highly fragmented due to the presence of various established players and smaller firms. The competition is intense, and the manufacturers have to introduce innovative products to survive in the market. The demand for fuel-efficient cars will prompt the OEMs to focus on extensive research, development of specialized products, and upgraded technology matching the advancements in the industry. The stringent norms from the government to reduce pollution and control emissions will be another factor that will need attention from the vendors during the estimated period of next four years.

The global Electric Coolant Pump market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Coolant Pump volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Coolant Pump market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

