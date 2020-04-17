Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Semiconductor Capital Equipments market.

Semiconductor capital equipment is machinery used in the production of semiconductor devices. Equipment for manufacturing semiconductor devices is classified as front-end or back-end based on the processes used. Front-end includes wafer fabrication along with other functions such as lithography, deposition, etching, cleaning, and chemical and mechanical polishing to name a few. Back-end encompasses assembly, packaging, and testing of ICs. Semiconductors are the building blocks for electronics. They form the crucial core of any electronic component. Semiconductor capital spending essentially refers to the capital investments by vendors in the semiconductor domain.

Owing to benefits such as the smaller footprint and increased potential yield and the ability to provide a higher throughput since the IC is packaged while it is still a part of the wafer, the semiconductor capital equipment vendors primarily prefer the wafer-level technology.

The changing business environment in the semiconductor industry influences the foundries to upgrade their equipment to ensure a high throughput of reliable and quality offering. The growing demand for electronic devices will induce the electronic device OEMs and electronic manufacturing companies to order a higher number of semiconductor devices for their end-products. This will subsequently drive the growth of the global market in this end user segment.

The global Semiconductor Capital Equipments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Semiconductor Capital Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Capital Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Applied Materials

ASML

KLA-Tencor

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron

ASM International

Advantest

Hitachi High-Technologies

Kulicke & Soffa

Nikon

Planar

Rudolph Technologies

Screen Semiconductor Solutions (Screen Holdings)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wafer-Level Manufacturing Equipment

Die-Level Packaging and Assembly Equipment

Automated Test Equipment

Segment by Application

Foundries

Memory Manufacturers

Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDMs)

