Surgical microscope is a device that enables optimal surgical outcomes through high quality optical images. It also offers freedom of movement to the surgeon, while performing critical medical surgeries. It is an optical medical device that is specifically designed for used for 3D visualization of an undergoing surgery. It is a part of surgical setting and enables patients, staff and students to have the same view as the surgeon.

The growth in global ageing population, greater adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increase in R&D activity in life science vertical sector, and growth in health care infrastructure are some of the major factors that contribute to the increased demand for global surgical microscopes market. However, high cost of equipment in developing region would hamper the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are the potential target areas for investment by key players in the operating market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to increase in population, expansion of healthcare infrastructure and favorable scenarios for medical reimbursement programs in developing countries, such as India and ASEAN. In addition, North America is dominant segment accounting for one-third share in 2015, followed by Europe, which are expected to expand significantly, owing to the increase in geriatric population, technology advancements, and growth in developments in life science vertical. On country level, China dominates the Asia-Pacific surgical microscopes industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in public healthcare expenditure and changes in demographics in the country.

The global Surgical Microscope market is valued at 480 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ZEISS

Leica Microsystems

Takagi Seiko

Advantest Corporation

ARRI

BestScope

Bulbtronics

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

On Caster

Wall Mounted

Table Top

Ceiling Mounted

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

ASCs

