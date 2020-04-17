Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Server Chassis market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Server Chassis Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Server Chassis market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Server Chassis Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Server Chassis market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Server Chassis market.”

A server chassis is a metal structure that is used to house or physically assemble servers in various different form factors. A server chassis makes it possible to put multiple servers and other storage and peripheral equipment in a single physical body. A server chassis can also be called a server casing or server case.

The market for Server Chassis is fragmented with players such as Advantech,, Logic Case, Intel Corporation, AIC, Supermicro, IStarUSA Group, Chenbro, Roswill, In Win, One Chassis Technology, Chun Long Technology, Cisco, Yeong Yang, etc.

In recent years, more and more customers need manufacturers to customize special products, including chips, SSDs, racks, refrigeration, etc., which is a big challenge for manufacturers in the low-end market. Due to the low entry barriers in the server chassis market, it will be a huge threat to some manufacturers who occupy a large market share. More and more manufacturers that have previously served in the low-end market are also seeking more business cooperation and improving the quality of their products. If large manufacturers do not innovate in time, update their products and upgrade their services will lose their loyal customers. In addition, more and more large companies are entering the market. For example, Huawei, these large companies with mature production lines and sufficient capital flows to enter the market are also big competition for other companies. With the further development and maturity of the cloud computing market, users requirements for servers will also increase, which will inevitably stimulate more server replacement, and will also be a huge challenge for the server chassis market.

The global Server Chassis market is valued at 300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Server Chassis volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Server Chassis market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advantech

Logic Case

Intel Corporation

AIC

Supermicro

IStarUSA Group

Chenbro

Roswill

In Win

One Chassis Technology

Chun Long Technology

Cisco

Yeong Yang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1U

2U

3U

4U

Others

Segment by Application

SME

Large enterprise

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Server Chassis Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580