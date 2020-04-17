Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Data Converter market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Data Converter Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Data Converter market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Data Converter market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Data Converter market.”

The growth of this market is fueled by the rising demand for test and measurement solutions by end users, growing demand for high-resolution images in scientific and medical applications, increasing adoption of technologically advanced data acquisition systems, and developments in the data converter ecosystem through organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and developments, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, contracts, agreements, and collaborations.

Among all types in the data converter, the market for analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The rising demand for high-resolution images have led to the adoption of ADCs, which provides precise and flexible conversion, along with the additional and often critical details about a set of data; the demand for the ADCs would continue to raise competitive situations in the market, which, in turn, is likely to lead to further innovations in the data converter.

The market for high-speed data converters is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. The demand for high-speed data converters would be driven by the evolution of wireless communication networks. For instance, the 5G wireless communications technology is developing rapidly and is expected to start rolling out globally by 2020. For advanced high-performance communication applications, network infrastructure manufacturers need to develop a high-speed lag-free solution, which results in the increased demand for high-speed data converters.

The global Data Converter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Data Converter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Data Converter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Cirrus Logic

Intersil (Renesas)

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

On Semiconductor

Stmicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Analog-to-Digital Converters

Digital-to-Analog Converters

Segment by Application

Communications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Test and Measurement

