With increased demand for animal-based food and to feed the large population, insects are being used as a source of food. Owing to the lower ecological footprint required for the production of insects. Consumption of insects also depends on human health issue and culture. Increased demand for edible insects is also resulting in the development of new technologies used to harvest insects in a more efficient way. Along with harvesting of insects, companies are also focusing on storing edible insects to keep them fresh for a long time. However , there are still some major factors hampering the market growth including safety and health issues, and legislative requirements. Companies are also focusing on developing various edible insect ingredients. Edible insects are also being offered along with the information on their nutrient contents.

Compared to the ingredients, edible insects as a whole is likely to be consumed on a large scale. In Asian countries such as Thailand and China, edible insects are sold as a whole to be consumed by people. Moreover, they are also the part of street food in these countries. With the rising preference for edible insects as a whole, companies are also providing packed edible insects as a whole in dried, BBQ, and raw form. Companies are also moving towards providing food-grade certified insects for consumption. Moreover, activities such as insect harvesting requires very less investment and it is considered as the best way to earn for the poorest section of society. However, companies are finding new ways to offer edible insects with maximum nutrition value.

The global Edible Insects market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Edible Insects volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Edible Insects market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thailand Unique

Kreca Ento-Food BV

Nordic Insect Economy

Entomo Farms

Enviro Flight

Proti-Farm

EXO

ENTOTECH

Deli Bugs

Eat Grub

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Caterpillar

Orthoptera

Beetles

True Bugs

Others

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Coffee Shops

Online Retail

Others

