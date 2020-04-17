Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thin Film Metrology Systems market.

Thin film metrology systems are used to measure the film thickness accurately. A series of film layers that act as a conductors, semiconductors, or bare wafers are deposited on an IC during IC fabrication. Thin film metrology systems are required during thin film deposition process to monitor and measure thin film parameters such as thickness, resistivity, and stress.

The growing demand for miniaturization and integration of semiconductors is the primary factor driving the global market for thin film metrology systems. Miniaturization of IC has been a result of high level integration to add functionalities on a single device, which is anticipated to escalate the demand for thin film metrology systems until 2023. Thin film metrology systems also help in improving the efficiency of semiconductor manufacturing processes, and as the demand for semiconductor devices escalates due to the thriving electronics industry, the market for thin film metrology systems will be benefitted. These systems are also applicable in manufacturing complex semiconductor ICs, which has led to architectures such as 3D and FinFET. This factor will further propell the thin films metrology systems demand. Conversely, demand fluctuation in semiconductor industries is the factor expected to hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

North America serves the maximum demand, owing to factors such as surging demand for electronic goods and high purchasing ability of the consumers. However, Asia Pacific, which resides nearly the half of worlds population, is also projected for a healthy growth rate.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KLA-Tencor

Nanometrics

Nova Measuring Instruments

Rudolph Technologies

SCREEN Holdings

Semilab

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Opaque Films

Transparent Films

Thick Films

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

MEMS

Data Storage

High-Brightness LED (HB-LED)

Nanometrics

Others

