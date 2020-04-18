Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the CFRTP market.

Thermoplastic composites or CFRTP are generally based on resins that are made of polycarbonate and are the growing substitute of metal and different solutions of plastic composites. Various types of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites or CFRTP are being designed and developed by leading companies with features such as lightweight and thin in size that will help in advancing the solutions for the automotive, consumer goods, transportation, and IT markets. They can be flame-retardant materials as well with impeccable power and dimensional stability. These fiber reinforced thermoplastics are also formable freely, recyclable, and can be processed easily as well. Further these novel materials also present excellent surfaces, thus enabling all kinds of paintings and coatings.

North America accounted for the largest share of the CFRTP market in 2017, owing to the high demand for CFRTP from aerospace, automotive, and consumer durables sectors. In addition, mass production of CFRTP and increasing usage of composites in aerospace application are other significant factors contributing to the growth of the CFRTP market in the North American region. North America is also expected to be the fastest-growing market for CFRTP in the next five years.

The CFRTP market is driven by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, increasing use of CFRTP in aerospace applications, and flexibility offered by CFRTP in manufacturing complex shapes & designs. In addition, technological advancements for the mass production of CFRTP are further propelling the growth of the CFRTP market.

The global CFRTP market is valued at 1690 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on CFRTP volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CFRTP market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Royal Ten Cate

Teijin Limited

Toray

SGL Group

Celanese

Covestro

PolyOne Corporation

PlastiComp

Aerosud

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Product Type

Continuous

Long

Short

by Resin Type

Polyetheretherketone

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Durables

