Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyurethane Dispersions market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Polyurethane Dispersions Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Polyurethane Dispersions market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Polyurethane Dispersions market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Polyurethane Dispersions market.”

Polyurethane dispersions are materials that are used as binders and consist of water and a dispersed plastic that belongs to the polyurethane class of chemicals. Polyurethane is an important material that is used in paints and coatings. It consists of water and a dispersed plastic that belongs to the polyurethane class of chemicals. Polyurethanes are mainly used as binders in various applications. They are also used as a raw material in the production of various technology products.

The water-based PUDs are projected to be the largest and fastest-growing type of polyurethane dispersions between 2018 and 2023. The water-based PUDs are of great importance due to their extraordinary characteristics of containing lower levels of volatile organic content (VOC). Further, water-based PUDs are versatile and environmentally friendly coating materials that are available in a wide range of film hardness and solid content.

Asia-Pacific, being the largest market for polyurethane dispersions is also projected to register the high growth market, in terms of value between 2018 and 2023. Accelerating demand from end-use industries such as coatings, leather production, adhesives in Asia-Pacific is driving the growth of the polyurethane dispersions market. Tremendous development in infrastructure and increasing demand of coatings and adhesives in various end-use industries such as automobile, textile, and leather is expected to drive the PUDs market in this region.

The global Polyurethane Dispersions market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyurethane Dispersions volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyurethane Dispersions market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

DSM

Chemtura

Lubrizol

BASF

Alberdingk Boley

Hauthaway

Stahl

Mitsui

UBE

DIC

Reichhold

Wanhua Chemical

Dow Chemical

SiwoChem

SNP

Chase

VCM Polyurethanes

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions

Solvent-Based Polyurethane Dispersions

Segment by Application

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Synthetic Leather Production

Fiber Glass Sizing

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580