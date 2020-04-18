Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bandsaw Blade market.

Global Bandsaw Blade Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Bandsaw Blade is a kind of band saw blade that combines two types of steel by electron beam welding, machining and other process. The material of its teeth is often high-speed steel or other high-performance steel while the material of its band is alloy steel. It is usually used with a band sawing machine and mainly used to cut steel, copper, aluminum and other non-ferrous metals.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Bandsaw Blade industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 35 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Bandsaw Blade industry.

China occupied 29.15% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 24.30% and 20.61% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 33.04% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Bandsaw Blade producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the global Bandsaw Blade revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1-5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Bandsaw Blade.

The global Bandsaw Blade market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bandsaw Blade volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bandsaw Blade market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AMADA

WIKUS

LENOX

Starrett

BAHCO

Benxi Tool

M. K. Morse

EBERLE

DOALL

Bichamp

Simonds International

Robert Rontgen

SMG

TCJY

Bipico

Dalian Bi-Metal

Dsspc-sanda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Speed Steel Band Saw Blade

Tungsten Carbide Band Saw Blade

Segment by Application

Ferrous Metallurgy Industry

Machining

Automobile Industry

Aviation

