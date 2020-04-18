Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Portable Butane Gas Cartridge market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Portable Butane Gas Cartridge market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Portable Butane Gas Cartridge market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Portable Butane Gas Cartridge market.”

Butane gas cartridge is one of the most efficient ways of storing fuel. Gas cartridges generally comprise a mixture of propane and butane contained under high pressures. Gas cartridges are generally made of metal for better storage functions. Furthermore, only butane gas equipped cartridges are also available in the market.

Gas cartridges generally comprise a mixture of propane and butane contained under high pressures. Gas cartridges are generally made of metal for better storage functions. Furthermore, only butane gas equipped cartridges are also available in the market. Some of the major advantages butane gas cartridges provide to end users include their highly portable nature and light weight. Another coveted quality of butane gas cartridges include the ability to effectively monitor and control the flame, which dismisses multiple safety concerns surrounding these devices. The pressure in the butane gas cartridges is generally released by opening of a stove valve. Generally gas fuels are being preferred over liquid fuel cartridges owing to less weight and gas fuels burns cleaner than liquid or solid fuels.

In terms of application, the butane gas cartridges market has been classified into medical, stoves, food & beverage, and others (Metal Working, Plastic Industry etc.). In 2017, Stoves is the highly attractive application segment of the butane gas cartridges market. Small traders and distributors are actively selling integrated butane gas cartridges stoves to individual customers.

The global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Portable Butane Gas Cartridge volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Butane Gas Cartridge market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Taeyang Corporation

Maxsun

Marina Corporation

Onezone Gas

Coleman

Kampa

GoSystem

Balkan Gasovi

Iwatani

Ultracare Products

Aspire Industries

Gasmate

Zhejiang Jinyu

Suzhou Xingda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 220g/Unit

220-250 g/Unit

Above 250 g/Unit

Segment by Application

Medical

Stoves

Food & Beverage

Commercial

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580