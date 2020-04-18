Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acrylic Foam Tapes market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Acrylic Foam Tapes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Acrylic Foam Tapes market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Acrylic Foam Tapes market.”

Adhesives had been used since ancient times for binding and connecting objects and surfaces. Today, these functions are carried out without any hassle using the adhesives like tapes and other products. Acrylic foam tape is an ideal means for the replacement of mechanical fasteners where a very high strength of bonding is required. Acrylic foam tapes can withstand high thermal temperature and have an excellent aging and weathering properties.

The variation in the foam tapes properties such as the density and thickness allows their wide applicability across a variety of end use application driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. The acrylic foam tapes does not require any kind of mixing as compared to the liquid adhesives. The tapes are being preferred over the liquid adhesives due to no requirement for preparation and clean time. Acrylic foam tapes also possess a longer shelf life as there is no risk of clotting and drying up. The growth of the global acrylic foam tapes market is expected to be hampered by the slowdown in the manufacturing industry where the acrylic foam tapes market are extensively utilized. Government regulations restricting the use of banned chemicals is further restraining the growth of the global acrylic foam tapes market. Customization of the acrylic foam tapes according to the need of the end users is likely to create key opportunities for the global acrylic foam tapes market. The imprinting of the manufacturers name on the tape core and the tape as well is a key trend prevailing in the global acrylic foam tapes market.

The global Acrylic Foam Tapes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acrylic Foam Tapes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acrylic Foam Tapes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Seal King

Lamatek

the 3M Company

AFT Company

Adhere Industrial Tapes

Lynvale

GPI Corporation

Wuxi Canaan Adhesive Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Double Sided Acrylic Foam Tapes

Single Sided Acrylic Foam Tapes

Segment by Application

Automotive industry

Building & Construction

General Industrial

Electronics

Aerospace

Others

