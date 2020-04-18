Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sensors for Avionics market.

Sensors have been used in aircraft for a significant period of time. The cockpit of the aircraft is integrated with avionic equipment. This equipment is used to monitor the structural health, communicate, navigate, receive weather updates, and receive data on the temperature and pressure of the aircraft.

The FCSs segment accounted for the major shares of the aircraft sensors market. Factors such as the rise in aircraft fleet and the increase in advancements in aircraft manufacturing will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years. Furthermore, the growing requirement for automatic FCSs in flights to improve flight stability and lowering crew workload will also drive the need for sensors for avionic systems.

The military aircraft segment accounted for the maximum shares of the sensors market for the avionics industry during 2017. However, the commercial aircraft segment will lead the aircraft sensors market by the end of the forecast period due to the growing focus toward the safety and security of airplanes across the world. Moreover, the implementation of guidelines demanding the implementation of advanced avionics in aircrafts by numerous international agencies such as the European Aviation Safety Agency and the International Air Transport Association will also drive the growth of the segment in this global market.

The global Sensors for Avionics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sensors for Avionics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sensors for Avionics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

UTC Aerospace Systems

AMETEK

Murata Manufacturing

Eaton

LORD Corporation

TE Connectivity

CiES Inc

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Amphenol

HarcoSemco

Zodiac Aerotechnics

Sensata Technologies

Sensor Systems

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry

Esterline Technologies

Dynamic Fluid Components

Jewell Instruments

Meggitt

Memscap

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Motion Sensor

Position Sensor

Image Sensor

Other

Segment by Application

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

