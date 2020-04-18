Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the IGCT market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on IGCT Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the IGCT market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the IGCT market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the IGCT market.”

IGCT can be described as a power semiconductor electronic device that is used in industrial equipment to switch electric current. IGCT is related to the gate turn-off (GTO) thyristor, a special type of thyristor, which is a high-power semiconductor device. Like the GTO thyristor, IGCT is a power switch that is fully controllable, i.e., it can be turned both on and off by its control terminal (the gate).

The increasing demand for power electronic devices is one of the primary growth factors for the integrated gate commutated thyristor (IGCT) market. Power ICs or integrated circuits are primarily used for high-frequency range, high power amplification, and microwave radiation applications in fields such as industrial, ICT, and aerospace and defense applications. The increasing demand for power electronic devices has reduced their size, weight, and cost and has also improved their dynamic performance. The size is regulated by passive components such as inductors and capacitors. IGCT technology offers various advantages such as low cost, low complexity, and high efficiency. Operating the power converters at significantly higher switching frequencies by tackling the loss, efficiency, and control challenges, proves to be highly advantageous for the organizations.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the IGCT market. This is mainly due to the increase in number of electric vehicles and industry systems using power electronics, and the high range of renewable resources. This region provides several benefits to the manufacturers such as lower manufacturing costs and attractive investment conditions. Additionally, this region also avails renewable energy as a viable means of generating energy in the IGCT switches market.

The global IGCT market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on IGCT volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IGCT market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Infineon technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

ON Semiconductor

Tianjin Century Electronics

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Asymmetric IGCT

Reverse Blocking IGCT

Reverse Conducting IGCT

Segment by Application

Drive

Traction

Converter

Others

