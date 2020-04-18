Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market.”

The growth of the packaged food industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global market for crystalline PET in the coming years. Furthermore, the factors, such as the physical characteristics of crystalline PET including its strength and stiffness, clear appearance, lightweight, low flavor absorption, and favorable creep characteristics, along with low price makes it ideal for usage in various applications. The increased usage of crystalline PET in various applications is also driving the global crystalline polyethylene terephthalate market.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than one-third of the global demand for crystalline polyethylene terephthalate. The increased usage of crystalline PET across different industries, such as cosmetics, films & sheets, and food and beverages packaging is expected to boost its demand in the emerging economies, such as India and China. This has made the Asia-Pacific region, a global manufacturing and commercial hub for crystalline PET, where several major companies are setting up their plants to target the high-growth segments of the region. Cheap labor and easy availability of feedstock are some of the key factors that have been attracting manufacturers to establish their manufacturing facilities in this region.

The global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

LA SEDA DE Barcelona (LSB)

Dak Americas LLC

Petro Polymer Shargh

Treform Packaging Ab

Quadrant

Petrotemex

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industrial Bodies

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Crystalline PET Manufacturers

Crystalline PET Traders/Suppliers

Segment by Application

Films/sheets

LID

Trays

Cups

Bottles

Other

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580