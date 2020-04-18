Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polymer Stabilizer market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Polymer Stabilizer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Polymer Stabilizer market."

Polymer stabilizers are chemicals that are used as additives to manufacture plastic products. They are used directly or in combinations with other chemicals to prevent oxidation, uncontrolled recombination, chain scission, and crosslinking reactions.

The packaging end-use industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value, during the forecast period due to increasing construction activities, increased demand for automobiles, and rising trade. Growing populations, and high disposable incomes are expected to lead to high demand for convenience and ready-to-eat packaged products during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for eco-friendly and UV and heat resistant coating components to protect the packaging material and the products stored in that packaged material from degradation.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market in terms of value, during the forecast period because of the rapidly growing automotive, and building & construction industry, in countries such as Japan, India, and South Korea. Increasing infrastructural developments are primarily responsible for the high demand for polymer stabilizers. Increasing construction activities are expected to lead to an increase in the use of pipes, conduits, fittings, decking, and roofing during the same period, thereby increasing the demand for the polymer stabilizer used in these products. China is the largest automobile manufacturer in the Asia-Pacific region and is among the leaders in the global automotive market.

The global Polymer Stabilizer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polymer Stabilizer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polymer Stabilizer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Songwon

Albemarle

Clariant

Bayer

Dow Chemical

Akzo Nobel

Evonik

Solvay

Adeka

Baerlocher

Chitec Technology

Ichemco

Qingdao Jade New Material

Addivant

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Antioxidant

Heat Stabilizer

Light Stabilizer

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Others

