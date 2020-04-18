Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card market.

A subscriber identity module or subscriber identification module (SIM), widely known as a SIM card, is an integrated circuit that is intended to securely store the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) number and its related key, which are used to identify and authenticate subscribers on mobile telephony devices (such as mobile phones and computers). It is also possible to store contact information on many SIM cards. SIM cards are always used on GSM phones; for CDMA phones, they are only needed for newer LTE-capable handsets. SIM cards can also be used in satellite phones, smart watches, computers, or cameras.

The increase in the development of triple SIM FF as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The triple SIM provides a solution for handling different SIM sizes and easing SIM management as it is innovated to combined all FFs in one single card with precise cuts. Additionally, it has also been noted that these triple SIMs can withstand temperature ranging from -40°C to +85°C.

The increased growth in soft SIM market is one of the latest trends that will gain traction in the SIM card market in the coming years. A soft SIM is a built-in feature that can replace the traditional SIM cards and allow the users to connect to their network of their choice by selecting and entering the details in the software. For instance, iPad tablet and Samsung Gear S2 introduced soft SIM functionality, and this trend is likely to continue in the upcoming next-generation versions of the smartphones in the future.

The global Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bartronics

Eastcompeace Technology

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

dz card

ST Incard

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

32 KB

64 KB

128 KB

256 KB

512 KB

Segment by Application

GSM Phones

CDMA Phones

LTE Handsets

Satellite Phones

