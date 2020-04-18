Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Creatine Monohydrate market.

Popularized as a performance-enhancing supplement beginning in the 1990s, Creatine is similar to protein in that it is a nitrogen-containing compound. Creatine Monohydrate is one of the most popular supplements used by people looking to build lean muscle mass, maximize performance and increase strength. Creatine Monohydrate has been recognized as a product that delivers on its promise of improved strength. Typically bought in flavored powders and mixed with liquid, it increases the bodys ability to produce energy rapidly. With more energy, a person can train harder and more often, producing faster results. Creatine is most effective in high-intensity training and explosive activities including weight training and sports that require short bursts of effort, such as sprinting, football, and baseball. Derived from the food a person eats (typically meat and fish) or formed endogenously (in the body) from the amino acids glycine, arginine and methionine. Creatine is one of the more successful supplements to hit the shelves.

Creatine has been recognized by the scientific community and the hard training athlete as a product that delivers on its promise of improved strength and enhanced muscle size and it is one of the prominent drivers for the creatine monohydrate market. The core of this market are athletes. Sufferers of neurodegenerative disease, and those with naturally lower levels of creatine also use this product thereby enhancing its marketability as just a performance enhancer and further driving this market. These factors are likely to boost the growth of the global Creatine Monohydrate market.

NutraBio

AlzChem

Jiangsu Yuanyang

Zibo Lanjian

Shanghai Baosui

Shanghai Biosundrug

N&R Industries

Tianjin Tiancheng

Taicang Xinyue

Pingluo Sunshine

Suzhou Sanjian

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Pharmaceutical-Grade

Food-Grade

Industrial-Grade

Online

Offline

