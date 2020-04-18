Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Differential Pressure Transducer market.
A differential pressure Transducer is a device which can sense the difference in the pressure between the particular terminals of a device, to which it is connected. Also, it is often used for the purpose of converting pressure into a signal of an analog electrical signal. It is a common but a very important and useful pressure measuring device in industrial instrumentation and control devices. A differential transducer is also known as a differential transmitter. There are various types of a differential pressure transducer, among which, the most commonly used differential pressure transducer is strain-gauge Wheatstone bridge pressure transducer.
The activity of measuring the pressure of various device and machinery used in various industry is the most typical and critical process parameter. Therefore, increasing automation in almost every process industries is driving the market of a differential pressure transducer, so as to optimize the cost and resources of the process, which can improve the revenue and safety. Additionally, incorporation and adoption of the use of differential pressure transducer in the applications of automotive industry, aviation industry, aerospace industry, etc. are also acting as the drivers for differential pressure transducer market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Johnson Controls
HDI Electronics
Kavlico
Siemens
Altheris Sensors & Controls
NXP Semiconductors
Honeywell International
Mamac System
Rixen Messtechnik
Ashcroft
Omega Engineering
RDP Electronics
Emerson Electric
TROX
ABB
Dwyer Instruments
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pneumatic Differential Pressure Transducer
Electronics Different Pressure Transducer
Segment by Application
Oil And Gas Industry
Chemical Industry
Metal And Mining Industry
Automobile Industry
Food & Beverage Industries
Water And Wastewater Treatment
