Lotus leaf extract is prepared by crushing dried lotus leafs. Lotus leaf extract has the function of weight control. It can also help to adjust blood lipids, codeine and expectorant. Lotus leaf extract is used as anticoagulant and antidote in medicine. Lotus leaf extract has strong effect on lowering the blood pressure, and has become popular to lower blood cholesterol, treat fatty liver and promote blood circulation. It is also used in food field, lotus leaf become a delicious and healthy green food. It also founds various applications in health products lotus leaf slimming tea by the majority of ladys love and also possess various medicinal properties and can be used in pharmaceutical products, as it can promote the growth of bone.

Lotus leaf extract is proven helpful in lowering blood pressure, lowers cholesterol, and promotes blood circulation thus market demand from pharmaceutical applications is higher. Lotus leaf is healthy delicious natural food and also very effective in weight loss thus, significant demand from applications in food market segment. Lotus leaf extract is also used in preparation of skin care products as possess antioxidant and moisturizing properties.

Lotus leaf extract market is segmented on the basis of product form includes capsules, tablets and powder. The different form is used for different applications, such as powder is mainly incorporated into skin care and cosmetics products.

China and India from Asia Pacific region are major producers of lotus leaf extraction market. North America and Japan and Eastern Europe are major consumers of lotus leaf extract.

The global Lotus Leaf Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lotus Leaf Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lotus Leaf Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology

Nutra Green Biotechnology

Pioneer Herb Industrial

Shanghai Gosun Biotechnologies

Evergreen Biotech

World-Way Biotech

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Capsules

Tablets

Powder

Other

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Food Industry

Dietary Supplements Pharmaceutical

Other

