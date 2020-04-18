Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electronically Scanned Arrays market.

The electronically scanned arrays market has been segmented on the basis of type, platform, range, array geometry, component, and region. The type segment has been further divided into active and passive electronically scanned arrays. Among them, the active segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Active electronically scanned arrays encompass individual transmit/receive modules, which offer increased capability to these arrays for detecting numerous objects at a particular point of time. Several defense organizations worldwide have started installing active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars in defense aircraft to enhance tracking capabilities.

Replacement of traditional electronically scanned array systems and integration of active electronically scanned arrays with traditional radar system components are key factors expected to drive the growth of the electronically scanned arrays market.

Based on platform, the electronically scanned arrays market has been segmented into land, naval, and airborne. Among them, the land segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Land-based electronically scanned arrays are used to obtain real-time information in warfare situations. Furthermore, land-based systems can also effectively locate unexploded ordinance and tunnels.

The global Electronically Scanned Arrays market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronically Scanned Arrays volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronically Scanned Arrays market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Financial Highlights

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

SAAB AB

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd.

Reutech Radar Systems

AlmazAntey

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Active

Passive

Segment by Application

TRM (Transmit Receive Module)

Phase Shifters (Analog & Digital)

Beamforming Network (BFN)

Signal Processing (Analog & Digital)

Radar Data Processor (RDP)

Power Supply Module

Cooling System

