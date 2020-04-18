Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Steam Cleaner market.

Steam cleaners are electrical appliances that are mainly used to clean floors, rugs, and furniture by suction. With modern innovations, these steam cleaners are also used to clean garments. Different types of steam cleaners are available and are adopted depending on the surface to be cleaned. Due to developments in technology and improvements in the efficiency of these steam cleaners, the demand for these appliances is expected to increase during the forecast period. By end-users, the global steam cleaner market is dominated by the commercial segment, followed by the residential segment.

The rapid increase in the number of dual-income households is main factors contributing to the growth of market. This growth of dual income households reduces the time to carry out household chores and thus drives the demand for steam cleaners. As working women find it difficult to make time for performing the household chores, they prefer steam cleaning or other modes of vacuum cleaning. This change in lifestyle has augmented a market for steam cleaners across the region.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the increasing investment in R&D. Most of the major players in the steam cleaner market are constantly innovating to create better and more efficient products. Due to this, the industry has seen the development of many innovative products, such as the inclusion of room memory, improved battery life, and improved efficiency in steam cleaners. Also, the vendors are constantly working to reduce the cost of upgrades and maintenance. Rapid changing technology and customer preferences are the key trends that will define the steam cleaner market over the next four years.

The global Steam Cleaner market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steam Cleaner volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steam Cleaner market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Domestic

