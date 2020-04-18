Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the E-grocery market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on E-grocery Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the E-grocery market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the E-grocery market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the E-grocery market.”

Grocery stores often offer non-perishable food that is packaged in cans, bottles, and boxes, with some also having fresh produce, butchers, delis, and bakeries. Large grocery stores, which stock significant amounts of non-food products, such as beauty and personal care; baby, feminine, and family care products; home and fabric care products; and oral care products, are called supermarkets.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased demand for functional food and beverages. Vendors worldwide market functional foods and beverages as products that provide a range of health benefits such as enhanced immune system, improved mental strength, improved heart rate, improved digestive health, hydration and electrolyte replenishing benefits, and better intestinal flora and gut function. Functional foods and beverages offer health benefits that appeal to consumers.

The global grocery market is highly competitive and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors across the globe. Some of the competitive strategies of these vendors include consumer engagement and digital channel mix through digital marketing, sales, discounts, and bundle discount offers to induce impulsive purchases in staple categories, and omnichannel strategies for integrated channels. Furthermore, several vendors are increasingly focusing on investments in technological advancements to provide better information to both buyers and sellers on the platform, better checkout technology, and process, optimizing product search capabilities, and improving the imaging technology.

The global E-grocery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on E-grocery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-grocery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carrefour

Kroger

Target

Tesco

Walmart

Ãƒ ON

Aldi

Alibaba

Amazon

big basket

BigBazaar

Coles Supermarkets

Costco Wholesale

EDEKA

METRO AG

more

REWE

Safeway

Schwarz

Tengelmann

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food products

Non-food products

Segment by Application

Online grocery store

Household supplies

