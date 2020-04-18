Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Light Diesel Vehicle market.

With the rising fuel prices as a result of increasing demand and diminishing supply, there has been rise in the need to choose a cost effective fuel for vehicles. Despite its higher price than gasoline, diesel proves to be highly efficient and cost effective. In addition, diesel enables extraction of more energy as compared to same volume of gasoline. Furthermore, diesel has a higher boiling point and is oilier than gasoline which improves engine efficiency. Thereby, diesel has become a preferred choice for both heavy-duty and light-duty vehicles across the world. Moreover, light diesel vehicles have reduced carbon emissions as compared to similar gasoline powered vehicles.

Light duty diesel vehicles are widely used across the world for personal and commercial purposes. Light duty vehicles include various passenger cars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), light weight trucks, pick-up trucks and minivans. Such vehicles are widely accepted owing to factors such as low-end power, highway driving, reliability and improved towing and transportation of goods. With more number of automobile manufacturers focusing on diesel vehicles, customers are able to choose from a wide range of vehicular design and specifications. This has further driven the popularity of light diesel vehicles across various customer segments.

The global Light Diesel Vehicle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Light Diesel Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Diesel Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Ricardo Plc

Wabco Holdings

Robert Bosch GmbH

Federal-Mogul Corporation

BMW AG

Daimler AG

General Motors (GM) Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Renault S.A

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Chrysler Group

Honda Motor Company

Porsche AG

Subaru of America

Toyota Motor Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Passenger Cars

Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

Light Weight Trucks

Pick-Up Trucks

Minivans

Segment by Application

Personal Use

Commercial

Industrial

