A DEB, also known as a drug-coated balloon (DCB), is an advanced technology used in the treatment of coronary and peripheral arterial diseases. These diseases cause narrowing of arteries leading to blockages. A DEB is used along with paclitaxel, an anti-proliferative drug, which helps in removing plaque from the walls of arteries and widening them. DEBs are primarily used in the treatment of two types of diseases: Peripheral arterial diseases (PADs), and Coronary arterial diseases (CADs).

Open heart surgeries and open peripheral surgeries can be life-threating as they involve several complications. This is compelling surgeons to adopt MI techniques over traditional techniques since they ensure high accuracy, faster recovery, fewer post-surgery infections, reduced hospital stays and incision marks, and minimal complications. This will increase the demand for DEBs since they enhance surgical precision by providing a 3D view of the patient and allows the insertion of DEBs in an individuals body by enabling the manipulation of small surgical tools.

The DEBs market is characterized by the presence of several players. Vendors are coming up with various advanced technologies such as IN.PACT Admiral, Lutonix 035, SeQuent Please Neo, Elutax SV, Freeway, Advance 18 PTX and DIOR. This will drive the demand for DEBs and increase the sales volume and profit margins of vendors. The availability of a substantial number of CE approved DEB products, an increase in the number of clinical trials, and the approval of certain DEB products by the US FDA, will offer significant growth opportunities to the vendors.

The following manufacturers are covered:

B. Braun Melsungen

Cook Medical

C.R. Bard

Eurocor

Medtronic

Aachen Resonance

Acrostak

Cardionovum

Spectranetics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Peripheral DEBs

Coronary DEBs

Segment by Application

Cath labs

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

