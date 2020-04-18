Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures market.

The process in which endometrial lining of the womb (uterus) is removed or destroyed is referred as hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures. This procedure is also referred as transcervical resection of endometrium (TCRE). Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure is very effective treatment for the women with heavy mistral bleeding and who has no longer desire for children. Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure is an alternative treatment for hysteroscopic surgery, which is an alternative treatment for heavy menstrual bleeding. Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure is more safe treatment than hysteroscopic surgery because it has significantly less complication and does not require the abdominal cut. Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure is a day surgery with a much shorter hospital stay. Besides that overall recovery period of the patient after surgery is much shorter than hysteroscopic surgery. During the hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure, an operating telescope called resectoscope is passed into the uterus cervix. A special instrument is then passed through the telescope into the uterus for the removal of the womb lining. After hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure, the womb is heals by scarring. Patient will be discharged from the hospital just 4-5 hours after the surgery.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Richard Wolf GmbH

KARL STORZ

Olympus

Stryker

Teleflex

Ethicon

WISAP Medical Technology

Centrel

OPTOMIC

Medgyn Products

Maxer Endoscopy

Vimex

Henke-Sass Wolf

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Assembled Operative Hysteroscope

Semi-Rigid Hysteroscopic Scissors

Operative Hysteroscope

Continuous-Flow Operative Hysteroscope

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

