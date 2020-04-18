Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Docking Station market.

A docking station is a device on which electronic devices such as laptops, PCs, and smartphones are placed for charging. The global docking station market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The majority of the demand for docking stations comes from the Americas, which accounted for 47.90% of the market revenue in 2016. EMEA and APAC are also experiencing promising growth and are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

There has been an increased demand for smarter, faster, efficient, and powerful mobile devices that offer advanced applications to support networking. The current computing devices such as mobile phone now come with various features and applications and advanced technologies, which result in faster draining of batteries. This will subsequently increase the need for docking systems since the operational efficiency of these devices depends on the battery charge. Additionally, the lack of power sockets and the compatibility issues of charger pins with other mobile devices will also demand the need for common charging platforms, fueling the growth of the docking station market.

The docking station market is highly-competitive due to the presence of several key manufacturers. The market players compete on factors such as low cost, innovative features, and the easy availability of products and services to the customers. The performance of the manufacturers is impacted by the rapid technological advancements, frequently changing customer preferences, and intense competition. Consequently, the manufacturers must distinguish their products and services through clear and unique proposition to gain competitive advantage.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acer

Apple

Dell

HP

Lenovo

Fujitsu

Haier

Hisense

Kensington

Samsung

SilverStone

Targus

Toshiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Laptops

Mobiles and tablets

Segment by Application

Residential sector

Commercial sector

