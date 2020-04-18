Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the ECMO Devices market.

ECMO is extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. The ECMO device is analogous to the lung-heart by-pass system in open heart surgery or lung surgeries. ECMO device is a modified cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for temporary life support for the patients with cardiac or respiratory failure. The ECMO device offers gas exchange mechanism bypassing the heart and lungs. The ECMO device pumps the blood outside the body and oxygenates the blood, letting the lungs and heart to be at rest. When a patient is connected to an ECMO device, the blood flows across the artificial lung in the ECMO device, this oxygenates the blood and pumps out carbon dioxide. The blood is then brought to the body temperature by warming a bit and is then pumped back into the body. The ECMO devices is used if the patient is recovering from a cardiac arrest or a lung failure or during a heart surgery. ECMO device is used as a support through the high risk processes in cardiac catheterization labs. It can also be used as a bridge for patients anticipating a lung transplant. The ECMO device helps the tissues to be well oxygenated, this keeps the patient in a better condition for the transplant.

The Global market of ECMO devices is driven by the rise in the number of patients going through the respiratory failures and cardiac-pulmonary ailments. Increasing incidences of Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPD) are also attributing to the increase in the ECMO device market. However, complications associated during the treatment along with the ECMO, comfortable use of the conventional techniques like life support etc. and high costs of ECMO devices are some of the restraints for the ECMO devices market.

The global ECMO Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on ECMO Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ECMO Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Microport Scientific

Sorin

Terumo Cardiovascular

Medtronic

Nipro Medical

Medos

Maquet Holding

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

VV ECMO

VA ECMO

AV ECMO

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centre

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

