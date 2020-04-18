Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Heart Healthy Ingredients market.

Global Heart Healthy Ingredients Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Heart health ingredients keep heart healthy heart and prevents human body from factors leading to cardiovascular diseases. High blood pressure, high cholesterol level, and excess weight are the major risk factors for the cardiovascular diseases. The commonly used heart health ingredients include omega-3, beta glucan, phytosterol, soy protein, and others. Omega-3 is the majorly used ingredient for heart health and it helps to decrease triglycerides, lower blood pressure, reduce blood clotting, decrease stroke and heart failure risk, and reduce irregular heartbeats. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe has opened various opportunities to the food and beverage industry to include heart health ingredients in their products.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aker Biomarine AS (Norway)

Andean Grain Products Ltd. (UK)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation (Canada)

BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas SL (Spain)

Ceapro Inc. (Canada)

Croda International Plc. (UK)

Devansoy Inc. (USA)

Deyang Huatai Biopharm Resource Co., Ltd (China)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours (USA)

Eden Foods, Inc. (USA)

FMC Corporation (USA)

Frutarom Industries Ltd (Israel)

Golden Omega SA (Chile)

Harvest Innovations LLC (USA)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Lipofoods SLU (Spain)

Marine ingredients LLC (USA)

Natural Products, Inc. (USA)

Nexira SAS (France)

Qualitas Health Ltd. (Israel)

Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

Solutex GC, S.L. (Spain)

Stepan Company (USA)

Wileys Finest Inc. (USA)

Tate & Lyle plc (UK)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Omega-3

Beta glucan

Phytosterol

Soy protein

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Supplements

Beverages

Oils and fats

Bakery and confectionery

Dairy and frozen desserts

Sweet and savory snacks

Others

