Medical battery refers to an electronic device that is attached to the other medical devices for supplying electric energy to them. A medical battery consists of a cell or connected group of cells that are designed for receiving, storing, and delivering electric energy as required.

In recent times there is increased use of medical batteries due to improvement in the healthcare facilities. Some of the major factors driving the global medical batteries market include increasing number of patients with chronic diseases, growing awareness for different medical electronic equipments available and increased government funding. In addition, technological advancement is also fuelling the growth of global medical batteries market. However, limited technical knowledge related to medical batteries, low acceptance due to high cost and availability of alternative technologies are some of the major factors restraining the growth for global medical batteries market.

North America dominates the global market for medical batteries due to improved healthcare facilities and broad technical applications of medical batteries in the region. Asia, followed by the Europe, is expected to experience high growth rate in next few years in global medical batteries market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing medical batteries markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for medical batteries market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, improvement in the healthcare facilities and rising government funding.

Texas Instruments

Quallion

Panasonic

Toshiba

Siemens

Stmicroelectronics

Ultralife Corp

Electrochem Solutions

EaglePicher Technologies

Maxim Integrated

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Battery

Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd) Battery

Nickel Metal Hydride (Nimh) Battery

Alkaline-Manganese Battery

Hospital

Clinics

Home Care

