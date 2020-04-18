Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fishing Cages & Nets market.

Fishing Cages & Nets are nets used for fishing and aquaculture. They are devices made from fibers woven in a grid-like structure. Fishing nets and aquaculture cages are usually meshes formed by knotting a relatively thin thread. Modern nets are usually made of artificial polyamides like nylon, although nets of organic polyamides such as wool or silk thread were common until recently and are still used.

The Fishing Cages & Nets industry has a rather low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Anhui, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Hunan, such as Anhui Jinhai, Anhui Jinhou, Anhui Huyu, Anhui Risheng and Qingdao Qihang. At present, Anhui Jinhai is the China leader, holding 5.06% production market share in 2016.

The Fishing Cages & Nets increases from 534.70 K MT in 2012 to 705.40 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.69%. In 2016, the China Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages consumption market is led by Shandong and Shandong is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 14.42% of China consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages.

Fishing Cages & Nets downstream is wide and recently Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Individual Application, and Commercial Application. The Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market is mainly driven by growing demand for Commercial Application. Commercial Application accounts for nearly 71.19% of total downstream consumption of Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages in China.

The global Fishing Cages & Nets market is valued at 1900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2760 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.048 during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fishing Cages & Nets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fishing Cages & Nets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AKVA Group

Selstad

Badinotti

Aquamaof

Garware Wall Rope

Hunan Xinhai

Zhejiang Honghai

Qingdao Qihang

Hunan Fuli Netting

Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting

Xinnong Netting

Anhui Huyu

Shandong Haoyuntong

Qingdao Lidong

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fishing Nets

Aquaculture Cages

Segment by Application

Individual Application

Commercial Application

