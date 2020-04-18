Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Commercial Laundry Equipment market.

Laundry equipment is the equipment used in the process of washing clothes and linens. The commercial laundry equipment products comprises of dry cleaning equipment, presses, commercial dryers and washers. Such equipment provides laundry solutions to various industries including healthcare, hospitality, educational, and service industries.

The growth in commercial laundry equipment market can be primarily attributed to the growing demand for efficient laundry systems. As the population and levels of disposable income rises, there is a growing awareness among the people for hygienic and efficient cleaning systems. This triggers the growth of laundry stores to cater to such growing demand In addition, the government regulations for energy efficient systems in certain regions like North America are creating stiff competition among the vendors to come up with innovative features including the electronic controls. Such electronic controls combined with several other features automate the cleaning tasks thereby saving lot of time. Another factor contributing to the growth of commercial laundry equipment market is the initiatives taken by the healthcare industries to solve the issue of various cleaning jobs. Hospitals, clinics and nursing homes need to consistently launder a variety of items such as towels, bed sheets, rugs and mop heads thoroughly and effectively. High speed washing and cost efficiency are tow dominating factors for such health care facilities. This is driving the demand for highly programmable laundry equipment that can cater to the various washing needs ranging from personal items to mop heads.

The global Commercial Laundry Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Commercial Laundry Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Laundry Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alliance Laundry Systems

Electrolux Laundry Systems

GE Appliances

Qualitex

Unipress

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Multi-Housing

On-Premises

Vended

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Hospitality

Educational

Service Industries

