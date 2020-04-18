Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dosimetry Equipment market.

Dosimetry equipment is used to measure the amount of energy deposited by ionizing radiation. The devices are used to measure and estimate the effective dose received by the human body through exposure to external ionizing radiation. Dosimetry equipment devices are used in places where people deal with hazardous waste or radioactive substances such as hospitals and nuclear power plants.

The awareness about the health hazards of radiation is rising among the workers employed in radiation-prone areas such as nuclear power plants and radiation therapy centers. The increasing access to the Internet has led to the rise in awareness about the ill effects of radiation exposure and the workers are now well-informed about the safety standards. Companies are concentrating on training the employees about the radiation hazards and the safety measures to be taken while exposed to radiation prone areas. This will increase the awareness of the workers and will consequently drive the demand for dosimetry equipment such as ring dosimeters, subsequently fueling market growth.

The dosimetry equipment market is intensely competitive and consists of several well-established vendors providing similar products. The market players are working on capturing the market by acquiring companies with expertise in providing services to specific sectors such as medical or nuclear power. The vendor competition in the market is based on new product launches, additional features such as mobile integration, and providing dosimetry services for industrial applications such as defense, healthcare, nuclear power, academia, and research.

The global Dosimetry Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dosimetry Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dosimetry Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fuji Electric

LANDAUER

Panasonic

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hitachi

Ludlum Measurements

Mirion Technologies and Polimaster

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermoluminescent dosimetry (TLD)

Optically stimulated luminescence (OSL)

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Industrial

Defense

