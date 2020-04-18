Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Drives market.

Electric drives have become necessary for efficient speed and motion control of electric motors. The electric drives are primarily categorized into two types: AC and DC. The current market trends are favorable for AC drives because AC motors are more energy efficient than DC motors and do not have unreliable commutators. So, while the market growth of DC drives remained almost flat in recent years, the market for AC drives is expected to see linear growth.

Analysts forecast the global electric drives market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2018-2022.

The increasing focus on the use of robots for industrial automation is one of the significant factors driving this markets growth. Electric drives are widely used in robots and primarily control direction, movement, and speed in robots. The growing need for automation across industrial, medical, and services sectors will lead to an augmented adoption of robots, which will positively impact the electric drives market during the forecast period.

The global electric drives market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several well-established small and medium-sized vendors. The large vendors offer high-quality reliable devices with technological advancement. However, the cost of these drives remains very high and these drives face intense competition from small vendors that provide low-quality products at low cost. The competition is likely to intensify because of mergers and acquisitions. The large vendors are expected to acquire small and medium-sized vendors to enhance their market presence and expand their product portfolios.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Danfoss

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Fuji Electric

Yaskawa Electric

Emerson Electric

Toshiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AC drives

DC drives

Segment by Application

Oil and gas

Water and waste water treatment

Food and beverage

Mining

