It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

A bicycle, also called a cycle or bike, is a human-powered, pedal-driven, single-track vehicle, having two wheels attached to a frame, one behind the other. A bicycle rider is called a cyclist, or bicyclist.

The government policies and initiatives promoting bicycles is one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Governments of several nations are promoting bicycles as a substitute for transportation. Governments in many parts of the world are increasingly investing in better infrastructural facilities to boost cycling. Moreover, many regions such as Netherlands, Germany, and the UK are also implementing their own bicycle master plans with designated cycling lanes. Government regulations have also resulted in corporate entities incorporating sustainability into their business operations. Multinational companies such as Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft encourage their employees to cycle to work and there are several corporate campuses that are designed to be bike-friendly with bike fleets, parking lots, lockers, showers, and safe roads. These initiatives will drive the demand for high-end bicycles during the forecast period.

The Americas is the key contributor of the high-end bicycle market throughout the forecast period. The adoption of high-end bikes due to many individuals involving themselves in outdoor recreational activities including road racing and mountain biking is high in the region. Also, the presence of cycling associations has fueled the demand for high-end bicycles in the region.

The global High-End Bicycle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-End Bicycle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-End Bicycle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Derby Cycle

Giant Bicycle

MERIDA

Specialized Bicycle Components

Trek Bicycle

DAHON

Marin Bikes

Pacific Cycles

Samchuly Bicycle

SCOTT Sports

XDS BICYCLES

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hybrid Bikes

Mountain Bikes

Road Bikes

Track Bikes

Segment by Application

Specialty Bicycle

Sporting Goods Retailers

Department Stores and Hypermarkets

