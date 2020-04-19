Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Jet Fuel Additives market.

Most fuels such as gasoline, kerosene (jet fuel), gas oil (diesel fuel) and fuel oil have drawbacks which do not allow their long term storage, make difficult transportation and even use. About 20 properties of fuels can be improved, maintained or imparted new beneficial characteristics by the adding of small amounts of certain chemicals named fuel additives. Fuel additives are added in very small concentrations: from several ppm to several thousands ppm.

Tetra-ethyl lead is added to improve the anti-knock characteristics of Avgas. There are pressures to eliminate this additive on environmental grounds. Antioxidants (gum inhibitors) must be used in Avgas to prevent the formation of gum and other antioxidation products. Jet fuels, which are inherently more stable than gasolines, may contain them, depending on the treatment process used during manufacture. A metal deactivator – now rarely used – may be added to nullify the effects of dissolved trace metals, especially copper, which can impair the thermal stability of jet fuels. Corrosion inhibitors can be used to reduce corrosion in fuel system and improve the lubricity – lubricating properties – of jet fuels. Fuel system icing inhibitors reduce the freezing point of any water that may be in the fuel system and prevent the formation of ice crystals that could restrict fuel flow. They are mandatory in military Jet but are not used in civil aircraft that have fuel heaters. They may be added to either Jet or Avgas during the fuelling of small aircraft.

The global Jet Fuel Additives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Jet Fuel Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Jet Fuel Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Afton Chemical

BASF

GE

Innospec

Shell

Chemours

Dow Chemical

Dorf Ketal

Hammonds

Lanxess

Meridian Fuels

NALCO

Cummins Filtration

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Icing inhibitors

Antioxidants

Antiknock additives

Metal deactivators

Conductivity improvers

Corrosion inhibitors

Segment by Application

Passenger and freighter aircrafts

Cargo aircrafts

