Increasing per capita consumption in emerging countries has led to an increasing demand for efficient coil wound devices for various industries such as automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, among others. This, in turn, has increased the shipment of electronic devices, and appliances which in turn has been a driving factor for the global coil wound devices market.Moreover, increasing adoption of coil wound devices in the automotive sector is anticipated to fuel the demand in near future.

Advancement and replacement of aging power infrastructure in the U.S. is one of the key factors driving the coil wound devices demand in North America. The aging electricity infrastructure will require new technologies to enable better failure detection. Traditional systems do not meet many emerging trends, such as growing penetration of distributed generation resources and need for greater resilience. The new transmission technologies combine power electronic devices with capacitors and inductors to provide a range of controlling capabilities for transmission and distribution systems. The demand for coil wound devices, especially transformers, is anticipated to witness a notable growth as they are important components that are used for carrying out electric grid transition from traditional designs to the designs of future in the coming years.

The global Coil Wound Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coil Wound Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coil Wound Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Honeywell International

Parker Hannifin

Danaher

SIEMENS

Magnet-Schultz

Murata Manufacturing

Emerson

Schneider Electric

TDK

Asco Valve

Hubbell Industrial

Standex Electronics

Amtek Switch

Baldor Electric

TE Connectivity

Regal Beloit

Taiwan Shulin Enterprise

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sensors

Bobbins

Electromagnetic Coils

Solenoids

Lightning Coil

Segment by Application

Transportation

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Medical Devices

Mining

Energy

