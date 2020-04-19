Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diesel Engine market.



The diesel engine is an internal combustion engine in which air is compressed inside the cylinder to ignite the fuel. Two main types of diesel engines are available in the market. They are two-stroke and four-stroke engines. Diesel engines are capable of offering better operational performance, which makes them a preferred choice over petrol engines. The market is expected to witness high growth due to the rising demand for diesel engines from the automotive industries in APAC. The latest development observed in the market is the incorporation of exhaust after-treatment technologies. This technology aims to reduce emissions, and aid compliance with set standards and regulations.

The market has been witnessing a broad range of product enhancements and developments to comply with the international standard regulations of various regions such as Euro VI in Europe. One such development is the incorporation of exhaust after-treatment technology with the diesel engine. This technology enables low emissions from diesel engines and increases their efficiency and is likely to see increased market penetration in the coming years. Such product developments are expected to aid the markets growth over the next several years.

APAC accounted for the highest market share in 2015. The demand for diesel engines is expected to rise owing to the high growth of the automotive industry and the growing construction activities in this region. The region is witnessing an increased demand for diesel-powered passenger vehicles from countries such as China, India, and Vietnam.

The global Diesel Engine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diesel Engine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diesel Engine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Caterpillar

Cummins

MAN

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Detroit Diesel

Deutz

Fairbanks Morse

GE Transportation

HATZ Diesel

Henan Diesel Engine Industry

Henan Diesel Engine Industry¸ J C Bamford

Rolls-Royce

Volvo

Wartsila

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

Segment by Application

On-road

Off-road

