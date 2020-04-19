Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Caliper market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digital Caliper Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Caliper market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Caliper market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Digital Caliper market.”

A caliper is a small metrology instrument used to measure small distances between two points of an object with great precision. Digital calipers display the result on an LCD screen placed at the front end of the device. They have an accuracy of 0.001 inches and a resolution of 0.0005 inches. A typical digital caliper is made of stainless steel and contains a plastic casing for the LCD display. The power source for these devices is usually lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, which can power these devices for up to 450 days depending on usage.

The high accuracy of digital calipers, compared to vernier and dial calipers, is one of the primary drivers contributing to the growth of the market. The use of digital calipers eliminate the chances of human errors by allowing the user to record the displayed value, which in turn provides improved reliability of measurements. Therefore, the advantages of higher accuracy and faster measurement time have led to an increased adoption of digital calipers in several industries.

Companies such as Hexagon AB and Mitutoyo holds the majority of the market share and dominate the global digital caliper market with their global presence and a wide range of products. However, the high cost of their product offerings has led to the emergence of several domestic players, especially in China. These domestic vendors offer inexpensive products with relatively less reliability, durability, and energy efficiency, thus increasing the competition in the market.

The global Digital Caliper market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Caliper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Caliper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fowler

Hexagon Metrology

Mitutoyo

Starrett

S-T Industries

AccuRemote

CAPRI Tools

Central Tools

Draper Tools

ezMachine Tools

Flexbar

Hornady

iGaging

Mahr

and Moore

Wright

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0-200mm

0-300mm

0-400mm

0-500mm

0-600mm

0-800mm

0-1000mm

0-2000mm

Segment by Application

Engineering

Research laboratories

Manufacturing

Academia

