The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Energy Recovery Ventilator market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Energy Recovery Ventilator market.”

Among technology types, the plate heat exchanger segment is expected to lead the energy recovery ventilator market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for plate heat exchangers from the commercial and residential sectors to manage, control, and monitor energy consumption in buildings is expected to drive the growth of the plate heat exchanger technology type segment of the energy recovery ventilator market from 2017 to 2022.

Increasing innovations in energy recovery ventilators to meet the customized ventilation requirements of various end users act as an opportunity for the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market across the globe.

The commercial application segment is expected to lead the energy recovery ventilator market from 2017 to 2022. This segment of the market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the commercial application segment of the energy recovery ventilator market can be attributed to the increasing use of these ventilators in commercial and residential applications. Moreover, rise in the number of green buildings, formulation and stringent implementation of various government regulations to reduce energy consumption in buildings, and increased demand for highly efficient energy recovery ventilators across the globe are also contributing to the growth of the commercial application segment of the market.

The global Energy Recovery Ventilator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Energy Recovery Ventilator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Energy Recovery Ventilator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Daikin

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics

Johnson Controls

Fujitsu General

Carrier Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions

Munters

Greenheck Fan Corporation

Heatex AB

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plate Heat Exchanger

Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger

Rotary Heat Exchanger

Run-Around Coil

Others (Thermosiphon and Twin Tower)

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Others

