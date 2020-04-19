Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Distributed Energy Generation market.

Distributed energy generation refers to the small-scale energy generation technology units that are used to generate energy at a location closer to the end-users. Distributed energy generation technologies offer end-users several benefits such as increased power reliability and reduction in the cost of electricity. These benefits have increased the demand for distributed energy generation technologies.

It has been observed that around 1 billion people across the world have no access to energy due to the lack of grid infrastructure. In addition, the cost of main grid extension for rural electrification depends on the demand pattern, distance of the community from the existing main grid, population density, power quality, and several other factors. This is resulting in an increased demand for distributed generation of energy. Research analysis on the global distributed energy generation market identifies the increasing need for energy access and the high cost of grid expansion to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The distributed energy generation market appears to be highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among players in this marketspace and offers an analysis of key companies and their products. Additionally, our analysts also offer information about key areas the players of the distributed energy resources market currently focus on and strategies they follow to sustain the competition.

