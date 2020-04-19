Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion Devices market.

Autotransfusion is also known as intraoperative blood salvage. It is a process in which blood is collected from active bleeding site of patient and rein fused into the same patient during cardiac surgery. Several commercial autotransfusion devices are available in market. There are three types of autotransfusion system namely; continuous flow centrifugal system, discontinuous flow centrifugal system and unwashed blood filter system. The unwashed blood filter system for autotransfusion is more popular than other systems because it is inexpensive system and easy to use. This technology had led to increased use of centrifugation devices for blood collection. During cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) blood is collected from patient active bleeding site by the help of suckers in different ways. This blood is collected in cardiotomy reservoir and it is filtered in this reservoir. Then this blood is redirected to venous reservoir where it is oxygenated and finally it is returned to patient body.

Heart Association, globally over 80 million people suffer from heart health problems. This is occurring due to change in life style of people and consumption of high amount of fats and sugar. The complication in allogenic blood transfusion which results in significant loss of blood during cardiac surgery has led to the rise in demand for cardiopulmonary autotransfusion systems. Beside that innovation in the autotransfusion system due to advancement in technology has also boosted the global market of cardiopulmonary autotransfusion devices.

Fresenius Kabi

Haemonetics

LivaNova

Medtronic

Terumo

Stryker

Atrium Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

On-Pump Transfusion Device

Off-Pump Transfusion Device

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Cardiac Research Centers

