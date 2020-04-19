Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Eddy Current Testing Solutions market.

Eddy current testing is a technique that is used to detect flaws, conductivity, and corrosion on the surface of the conductive material from the workpiece. The results/readings are assimilated and provided to the user through a monitor that is connected to the testing device.

To go on par with technology, the industries are shifting toward modernizing plant facilities through automation. The inclusion of modern equipment and technologies can deliver an agile and seamless processing for industries. To optimize their existing infrastructure, the manufacturers are investing heavily in innovations for better and profitable returns in the future. Owing to its various benefits including simplicity, cost, and operational properties and the increasing need to improve efficiency and minimize the product lead time, industries will start using eddy current inspection systems for various applications, which will subsequently drive the growth of the market.

The eddy current testing solutions market is characterized by the presence of well-established players. The market is competitive and vendors in the market compete on factors such as product features, prices, customized solutions, and inspections services offered. To retain their strong foothold in the eddy current testing equipment market, the established vendors are focusing on enhancing their geographical presence, increasing their production capacities, and upselling products by upgrading the existing technology.

The global Eddy Current Testing Solutions market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Eddy Current Testing Solutions volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Eddy Current Testing Solutions market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE

MISTRAS

Olympus

Zetec

Andec

Applus+ RTD

Arudra Engineers

Ashtead Technology

Centurion NDT

Criterion NDT

ETher NDE

Fidgeon

FO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pulsed

Array

Conventional

Others

Segment by Application

Oil and gas, and mining industries

Manufacturing industry

Power generation industry

Aerospace industry

