Industrial and Commerical Cleaning products are the substances generally liquid, powder, sprays or granules which are used to remove dirt, including dust, stains, bad smells and clutter on surfaces. Cleaning agents are normally in the form of acidic, alkaline or neutral depending on the use. The acidic washing agents are mostly used for cleaning deposits such as scaling. The active ingredients are usually strong mineral acids and chelates. Alkaline washing and cleaning products consist of strong bases like sodium hydroxide as it dissolves oil, grease, fats and proteins based deposits. Whereas, neutral washing products are those whose pH value is neutral and are made from different ionic compound which are used to clean different types of dirt.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company (USA)

ALMADION International LLC (UAE)

Arrow Solutions (UK)

Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc. (USA)

Avmor (Canada)

Bebbington Industries (Canada)

Betco (USA)

Bio Productions (UK)

Buckeye International, Inc. (USA)

Charlotte Products Ltd. (USA)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

iMEC Hygiene Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)

Kyzen (USA)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

National Chemical Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Neutron Industries (USA)

Orbio Technologies (USA)

Ostrem Chemical Co. Ltd. (Canada)

PortionPac Chemical Corp. (USA)

Procter & Gamble (USA)

Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General Purpose Cleaners

Disinfectants & Sanitizers

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Food & Lodging

Building Service Contractors

Food & Drinks Processing Units

Retail Outlets

Healthcare Facilities

Others

