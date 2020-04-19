Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sliding Sleeves market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sliding Sleeves Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sliding Sleeves market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Sliding Sleeves Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Sliding Sleeves market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Sliding Sleeves market.”

The sliding sleeve is one of the well completion tools that allows communication between the tubing and the annulus for well kill operation, circulation for tubing or annulus, and selective zone production. The sliding sleeve is essentially a full-opening with an inner sleeve that can be opened or closed by means of a wireline shifting tool. The main applications for a sliding sleeve include providing circulation to the annulus pre/post workover, multizone completions, and annulus communications for power fluid, e.g., jet pump installation. Sliding sleeves serve as a good alternative to plug and perf type of well completions.

The demand for sliding sleeves is increasing in the onshore segment due to the rising onshore activities around the globe. Moreover, the rise in energy demand is also propelling the need for drilling activities. As a result, oil and gas companies are encouraged to explore deeper and remote reservoirs under various and harsh geographical environments.

The oil and gas industry is witnessing growth in the Americas due to the shale revolution. The shale revolution enabled inaccessible reserves to be explored and produced. It was also responsible for the production of excess oil and gas in the US. The increasing need for sliding sleeves in this region is mainly from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The global Sliding Sleeves market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sliding Sleeves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sliding Sleeves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

NCS Multistage

Schlumberger

American Completion Tools

Beijing Yilong Hengye Petroleum Engineering Technology

China Vigor Drilling Oil Tools and Equipment

D&L Oil Tools

Evolution Oil Tools

Giant Oil Tools

Magnum Oil Tools

Map Oil Tools

Parveen Industries

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment

Shengli Highland Oilfield Services

Stage Completions

Team Oil Tools

Top Tools The Oilfield Partner

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Open/Close

Choking

Segment by Application

Offshore

Onshore

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Sliding Sleeves Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580